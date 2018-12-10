Yoga is a pro-active practice that embraces “form” and builds confidence while learning various poses. As postures are practiced, the mind is focused and confidence builds. In a quiet environment, away from work pressures, appointments and everyday responsibilities, the Yoga student begins to practice.
The first step in performing “Camel Pose” is learning to visualize and internalize the posture, loosening the muscles of the spine and letting go. Yoga requires a mental visualization in the body before the pose is “activated.”
Let’s practice “Camel Pose”
“Camel Pose” is a “modified back-bend.” This posture helps to overcome drooping shoulders and a hunched back, oxygenating the blood with deep breaths. The whole spine is lengthened when it is curled back with the neck held straight, aligned with the spine. (Those with spinal injuries need to check with a physician before proceeding with this posture).
To begin initiating “Camel Pose,” kneel on the floor with the thighs and feet shoulder width apart. Rest the palms on the buttocks and lengthen the thighs while you curve the spine backwards. Avoid placing weight on a curved neck and pressuring the 7 tiny neck vertebrate. Focus on putting body weight in the arms and shoulders to relieve neck pressure.
Slowly slide one hand down the buttocks for a modified “Camel Pose,” then slide both hands down the buttocks gradually lowering them to the top of the heels. Keep the neck long and straight. Remain in the pose for one minute, then release slowly with a forward bend into “Child’s Pose,” rounding the back the other way. Mr. Iyengar, in Iyengar Yoga, likes for practitioners to bend one way then the other and go into/out of the poses slowly with concentration and correct form to avoid injury and to gain the most health benefit.
It is beneficial in a daily Yoga practice, to continue working on old poses and initiating new ones to keep all parts of the body awakened and avoid falling back into old patterns of “muscle memory.”
Yoga is a total body/mind awareness that increases energy. When holding poses, still the mind as you initiate the “subtle body” to take over the visual image of the posture and record it in the body so it will be there when you practice the posture again. In Yoga, we work on harmonizing the visual image into the subtle body so go for it, you will feel and see the difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.