The major theme of our Aviation and Aerospace high school program is creating options and opportunities for our youth. The life blood of the program are the students who take full advantage of the opportunities working with our EAA Chapter 1240. I have seen so many of our youth blossom and grow. It is special when you find out what their involvement has meant to them.
Danyle Berish, mom of EAA student member Mikyla, sent me her recent college application essay. Danyle thought I would enjoy reading it. I think you will too.
“Imagine for a moment you are a child again, when the world was mysterious and wonderful, yet intimidating and sometimes terrifying. New experiences produce a wide range of emotions and likely affect a person for the rest of their lives. I had such an experience and it made me realize my dreams and passions, while also allowing me to grow into who I am today. This period of time begins with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagles flights, which allow children to experience flight with the hope that it will spark an interest in aviation.
“For almost three years, I have been working with children, helping many of them experience flight for the first time. As a member of my EAA chapter, I am overseeing the Young Eagles program, which allows me the opportunity to introduce parents and their children to the program and the world of aviation.
“As I walk the young aviators and their parents to meet their pilot at the plane on the tarmac, sometimes their excitement is palpable, and many are a ball of nerves. From there, the pilots take the young aviators on their first flight adventure. For the parents, it is hard for most of them to contain their excitement, taking dozens of pictures to commemorate this first flight for their child. When the young aviators return, I give them a certificate, logbook, and take more photos to commemorate the experience.
“I, too, have had the same experience as a first time Young Eagle; walking out on the tarmac, meeting the pilot full of nerves and excitement, and coming back grinning ear to ear. I would not be where I am without the introductory experience of one of these flights. I went from being shy and nervous, and knowing next to nothing about airplanes — other than they flew — to being able to explain basic aeronautical concepts, and basic functions of control surfaces of an aircraft without skipping a beat. I can say that I actually feel confident in explaining these concepts to people and have done a few presentations on the topic.
“I certainly would not be the person I am today if aviation had not played such an important role in my life. The Young Eagles program has helped me grow and develop as well as inspired my future. I am a confident, but subtle airplane fanatic, as I have had the opportunity to speak with many pilots about their planes and about their experiences in the air, and I have heard some very intriguing stories. I became a leader within the program as I oversee many aspects of it from getting contracts signed, finding willing pilots, printing certificates, and managing who was where at a given point in time.
“I imagine back, just a few years ago, and I never would have thought I would be where I am now, nor would I think that one fateful airplane ride would change the course of my life. The airport gave me a calling that I simply could not ignore, and I fully intended to answer it. When I no longer can remain at the local airport, then I foresee this calling to evolve beyond the regional airport. I see a calling beyond the earth, the skies, and see it among the stars and heavens above. Maybe then, among those beautiful balls of gas I will imagine back to this time and remember how everything I do now culminated from that first momentous flight.”
Mikyla has taken advantage of her options and opportunities and has many more adventures on the horizon. Thank you all who are involved in our community aviation and aerospace partnership, and as you can see, we are making a difference.
Please remember we rescheduled our October pancake breakfast to Nov. 9 due to construction. In the meantime, come out and see the “Girls in Aviation” event tomorrow in the terminal building at the Sebring Regional Airport, starting at 9 a.m. You will get a chance to meet Mikyla.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between The School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com. Call or text 863-273-0522.
