We were sitting alone in the student center at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona. We were speakers at a symposium featuring high school aviation programs. Cindy had just finished making her presentation about AOPA’s (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association) High School Aviation Curriculum. I had made my presentation about building a Community Youth Aviation Education Program earlier in the morning. We have been friends and fellow advocates of youth aviation education for the last four years. We even share the same birthday, although I have some 30-plus years on her.
Cindy Hasselbring is responsible for directing AOPA’s high school curriculum as part of the greater “You Can Fly” AOPA program, which also highlights the value of flying clubs and the “Rusty Pilots Program” where pilots can get back in the air after years of being away. She is a talented, creative, and professional woman and someone I admire greatly. For whatever reason, we have made a connection and whenever we cross paths, it is a fun time and we find ourselves chatting about things other than aviation.
We were chatting about all the interesting adventures we both have had in our careers. I indicated I had done most everything I ever wanted to do, and now I had two more major remaining goals. First, I wanted to get the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center expanded; and second, get the high school program established so it could be a permanent program, carrying on without me. Both seem to be happening.
In the short time I have known her, I have discovered we have many common approaches to life. She is a program developer and after something is running well, it would be time to find another adventure/project. I asked her what she wanted to do down the road, what were her goals with AOPA?
She didn’t answer right away and the expression on her face told me something was up. She leaned forward in a soft voice and said, ‘No one knew this except my mom, and you can’t tell anyone for a while.”
Well that got my attention. “I am leaving AOPA” was the statement that almost knocked me off my chair. I was thinking how could she leave an organization she had put her heart and soul into and a program she developed with so much effort that was getting so many good things done?
The next day she was going to tell AOPA President Mark Baker that she was leaving, and she wasn’t sure how well it would be received. My next obvious question was, “Where are you going and what are you going to be doing?”
She had been offered a job at the White House as a senior policy advisor and assistant director, STEM Education, for the Office of Science and Technology Policy. “Wow” was my reaction. I assured her that I thought AOPA would see it as a very positive thing and her AOPA High School Aviation Curriculum staff would carry on. I could see she was torn in many ways about it, but the adventurer in her was calling.
Cindy could see another significant platform where she could make a positive impact in an area we both care deeply about.
I am so proud of my friend.
As much as our current White House is in the news for several issues, there are many in the various departments and offices doing the work that must be done. Knowing that a person like Cindy is involved in helping shape our nation’s approach to building an educational system, that will help our students be better prepared for the 21st century, is a comforting and confident feeling.
I will see her in a few weeks as she will be at the Denver AOPA High School Aviation Symposium. Not as the organizer as in years past, but now as an honored guest. Our text messages back and forth indicate she is doing well and is very busy. I am looking forward to seeing my friend again and discussing what it is like to work in the White House.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522
