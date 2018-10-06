Charade?
Those of you that bothered to watch the circus in Washington, D.C. on Thursday got a good fill of the Senate in total dysfunction. The testimonies of Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford and Supreme Court candidate [Brett] Kavanaugh were both compelling and yet a total disgrace of one-up manship being shoved down the throats of the public.
The Republicans were, of course, supportive of Kavanaugh, while generally concerned for the Ford family, as they should have been. The Democrats on the other hand attacked the candidate as some sort of confused playboy while in high school 36 years ago.
The liberals who are doing all they can do to upset the timing of a vote for the candidate are fully hoping to win the November elections, and take control of the Senate, and were out in force on the committee, showing their fangs in their line of questioning.
Both sides accepted the fact Dr. Ford had an assault 36 years ago at age 15, but Kavanaugh strongly defended himself as not the perpetrator. Kavanaugh said his reputation and his family’s lives have been forever tarnished by this spectacle and even if he is voted in, the liberal left wing crowd will never let him off the hook.
This is where we are now a totally divided nation all over an election that has not and will not be accepted by the losers. This is some serious stuff folks, remember that when you go to vote.
Lowell Henline
Sebring
