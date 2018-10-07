History repeats itself
Today we have what is called a repeat of history. A "he said, she said" situation among involving key people in our government. At this time we do not know who to believe but we know the key persons involved know what the truth is.
Other politicians and former presidents have been involved in similar situations or hot water not always involving sexually allegations. Hopefully the FBI investigation will find indisputable evidence allowing everyone to know the truth making it unnecessary to just believe anyone. I hope so.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
