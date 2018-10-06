Hurry up and vote
Finally! The truth is out! Fox News has obtained an FBI report indicating that the assault on Dr. Ford was perpetrated by Bill Clinton while wearing a Brett Kavanaugh mask. Further, FIB has proof that Judge Kavanaugh's offensive behavior at the recent Senate hearing was caused by "nasty pills" that were slipped into his water by a giant socialist (vast left-wing conspirator).
In view of these revelations and drawing upon the experiences of Saint Roger Ailes, Sean Hannity has ordered the president to order the Senate to hurry up and confirm Judge Kavanaugh before more sexually assaulted women have a chance to come forward!
Ron Chitwood
Sebring
