Plenty of facts were heard
I am writing in response to Catherine Bergen’s letter in the Sept. 30 Letters to the Editor section about her statement, "Republican senators went into meltdown. No facts please, just a circus."
The "facts" I heard during the "circus" hearing briefly stated are:
Dr. Ford under oath stated that Judge Kavanaugh at an unknown time and place had attacked her sexually and described the attack of her fear and terror, and those that were at the scene. She remembered the names of the five persons that were at the scene beside herself to include Judge Kavanaugh as the attacker. She also stated that she did not remember how she got home that night.
Judge Kavanaugh under oath denied every doing what Dr. Ford accused him of to her or anyone else, he admitted that he enjoy drinking beer and maybe too much on occasion. He also pointed out his record as a student, Judge and service to administrations he had serve in. He described his role as a husband and father.
Three sworn statements by those that Dr. Ford identified as being at the event, basically stating that they did not witness anything like Dr. Ford’s statement alleged, Sen. Ted Cruz showed by waving them in the air.
Over 60 women who were students, co workers, or supervised by Judge Kavanaugh signed a statement saying that he had never displayed to them anything close to what Dr. Ford had charged him with.
As for the Republican Senators all that I saw and heard stated that Dr. Ford had a made compelling and heartfelt statement, I did not see or hear any Democrat Senator extend the same reassurance to Judge Kavanaugh.
According to Dr. Ford there are only six people that witnessed this but the one that knows everything to include the intent of the heart will be the final Judge the Lord Jesus Christ will make the final decision. I pray that whoever is in the wrong will get it right before they breathe their last breath, for He tells us in His Word how He will judge in that day if they don’t get it right. Deuteronomy 19:15-19 (HCSB) "One witness cannot establish any wrongdoing or sin against a person, whatever that person has done. A fact must be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses. If a malicious witness testifies against someone accusing him of a crime, the two people in the dispute must stand in the presence of the LORD before the priests and judges in authority at the time. The judges are to make a careful investigation, and if the witness turns out to be a liar who has falsely accused his brother, you must do to him as he intended to do to his brother. You must purge the evil from you."
John Lunn
Lake Placid
