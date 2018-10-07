Scott doesn't deserve to be senator
Where are we after eight years of Rick Scott as governor? Scott used to run a national health care company, so he should know a lot about health care. He opposed Obamacare. Scott refused federal money to expand Medicaid, a decision made in 2015.
What are the results? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 1 in 5 Floridians still doesn’t have health insurance. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, “Many inmates have not had regular access to any form of health care prior to being sentenced.” According to the Commonwealth Fund, Florida is fourth from the bottom among states in the quality of health care. Only Louisiana, Oklahoma and Mississippi are worse.
Take a look at the Florida state prison system. Since 2013 the prison population is down by almost 5,000 inmates but inmate deaths have gone up every year. Deaths of inmates went up 49 percent between 2013 and 2017. Deaths attributed to “accident,” including drug overdoses, rose from 8 to 59.
Observers, including prison guards, say that drugs are getting into the prisons. Synthetic marijuana is the drug that causes most of the overdoses, fatal and otherwise. Nearly 132 pounds of synthetic marijuana were confiscated from prisoners during the 2016-17 fiscal year. Some blame the low pay of prison guards for the strong temptation to smuggle it in. The governor must take respoinsibility.
Rick Scott has done a bad job as governor and doesn’t deserve to be our senator.
Dale Gillis
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.