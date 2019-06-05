Every time I see some new addition or improvement to Spring Lake, I marvel at the ingenuity of homeowners who suggest projects for the betterment of everybody here — and the willingness of our district manager, Joe De Cerbo, and the board to consider all requests and implement those that are feasible. I believe all requests get careful consideration instead of a quick dismissal. Keep that in mind if you have any good ideas for Spring Lake. You never know.
For instance, while never having owned a dog, I am getting tremendous pleasure from our new Bark Park. Who knew? I pass it daily as I go to restock our boat-sized newest Little Free Library, the “S.S.Bookworm.” This of “take a book, leave a book” fame (or don’t leave a book).
I see something of that small-town atmosphere most of us wish we could preserve forever. Verdant, lush green grass invites the dogs to gallop around — and, I admit, I almost want to stop my car, get out and roll on the grass myself! The bark park is a treat for the eyes and a lift to the spirit. I see bright colors and happy-eyed dogs. I hear people laughing, children giggling at the antics of these jet-propelled canines becoming airborne at the pure joy of running free.
For me, this hearkens back to simple pleasures from childhood — an oasis from the roar of the crowd and the cacophony of daily life as we have come to know — and dread — it. I invite you to stop at Eco Park around the curve of Duane Palmer Boulevard and take a book with you from the “S.S.Bookworm” to the tree-shaded Bark Park. Drag a chaise out of the car and read while sipping some lemonade (hey Joe, maybe we need a lemonade stand?).
Listen to bird songs louder than traffic on U.S. 98. You may feel so tranquil that your book will slip unnoticed to the ground and your fingers will caress the cool, lush green grass. Ah bliss ... dog optional.
Since I hope to write something this year — a novel, a memoir — I want to urge you to do the same. Maybe that could be an enjoyable way to pass the time. if you are still reading this, presumably you find it worth your time. I bet you think you can’t write or you have nothing to say that anyone would want to read. You are absolutely wrong. I believe we all have at least one book in us.
Here’s what I have learned about writing. If nothing else, you have great knowledge about the most important life in this world — your own. You may scoff but, without you, think of all that would have been missing. Now that my parents and their parents have passed away and I want to share what I have learned and done and seen in these 70-plus years, I realized I did not ask enough questions of — of — anybody!
So caught up in my own young, self-important, conceited life, I missed the opportunity to fill in all the blanks. You may some day feel the same. Do something about it now. Write what you know — so far. You can do some genealogical research — as I did for 45 years — and fill in a lot of blanks. You can take advantage of these lazy summer days to encourage your kin to share memories that are important to them.
Maybe instead of reading at the Bark Park, you can jot down questions to ask at a family gathering, like maybe your Fourth of July picnic or Christmas holidays. You might even suggest that everybody bring anything they want to share about the family — photos, certificates, medals or family-tree information.
Share your own stories and save them. You need not commit the rest of your life to this project but, like me, you might write a few pages every now and again when the mood hits you and toss them in a cardboard box next to your desk. Even if you never finish your book, your grown children may some day use these pages to tell your grandchildren about you.
Sunrise, sunset.
You don’t have to start with day one of your life. Start anywhere. Write about your own parents and grandparents as well as yourself. How did they meet? Fall in love? What were their weddings like? What was going on in the world when they were teenagers, young marrieds, young parents or retirees?
What lessons did they learn along the way? How has the world changed? What important lessons did they learn along the way? What about you? Got any good advice for your kids? Funny how much smarter our parents get as we grow older.
Till next time...
(Miss) J.L. “Sam” Heede, The Book Lady, is a resident of Spring Lake. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
