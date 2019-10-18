I was sitting in the front passenger seat next to a National Park Service “god.” A month or so before, I had been hired full time at Mount Rainier National Park to direct youth and volunteer programs. Youth and young adults came to the park to do conservation and rehab projects. High school youth worked in the summer with the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC), and the Young Adult Conservation Corps (YACC), ages 18 to 23, worked all year learning job skills in a program modeled after old CCC. We were waiting for the road foreman to show up to go over an upcoming project.
I had met Bill Briggle briefly when I was hired transitioning from a seasonal to full-time position, but there were others on the interview committee who had worked with me for years before during the summer, so my interaction with him was limited. Now I was sitting alone with him. When I say he was regarded as a “god,” he had just come from Washington D.C. where he was the deputy director of the National Park Service.
He was the person who really ran the NPS, as the director was a short-term political appointee. Bill had been in the NPS for nearly 50 years and knew everyone and had done everything except be director. He was known as a no-nonsense, get-it-done, and do-your-homework kind of guy. Don’t come to him with a problem unless you had some proposed solutions.
There was silence in the car. I was nervous. I decided to break the ice and asked Mr. Briggle what his further plans were. I said after all, he had done everything except be director and now, he was at Mount Rainier, a smaller park than the other parks where he had been superintendent. Was he going to stay here until retirement or do something else?
There was silence again as I wondered if, after asking the question of a person of such stature, I should be ready to update my resume. After what seemed like an eternity, he responded.
Yes he said, he has done almost everything, and now it was his turn to help others get to where they wanted to go.
It was not too long after that I found myself on the senior staff representing my little department and in a weekly staff meeting with all the other senior department heads. I watched Bill launch members of the staff to other parks as superintendents, department heads of larger parks like Rocky Mountain and Yosemite National Parks. The philosophy was simple: What was good for Mount Rainier was good for you; not what was good for you, was good for Mount Rainier. I saw careers die for those who believed in the latter.
I found myself living next door to Bill in a house my YACC crews salvaged and rebuilt. We shared a common driveway and so much more. We would often arrive home around the same time and I would be invited into his kitchen to review the day. Often his phone would ring, and it would be other superintendents from around the NPS system calling for advice on some issue. I would hear one side of the conversation. After the call, he would fill me in on the rest and then ask me what would I do in that situation?
Even though I had an advanced degree in park administration, this time with Bill was really my advanced training in project management, problem solving and team building. For whatever reason, he took me under his wing and mentored me for years. As presidential administrations changed and funding ended for my programs, I moved on in my career path beyond the NPS. Bill and I maintained our relationship, communicating every six months or so for over 20-plus years until his death two years ago. He was my mentor and life guide.
I have taken the lessons Bill taught me and applied them as best I could. I have tried to carry on the concept of giving back and helping others get to where they want to go. It is what we, and not me, are doing with our current aviation and aerospace high school program. Last week’s column featuring Mikyla Berish’s “In Her Own Words” proves what we are doing to help others get to where they want to go. The Heartland Flying Club has helped new and rusty pilots get back into the air. Our EAA chapter has brought opportunities and options to young and old, unlocking a curiosity and passion for aviation.
In six short years we have moved from a dusty T-hangar donated by the Sebring Regional Airport to the amazing 7,000-square-foot space of the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center. The chapter members and community volunteers are collectively “helping others get to where they want to go.” When you give back and extend yourself to others, you wind up getting so much more back in so many ways. Thank you to our chapter members and community volunteers for helping so many dreams come true.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.
