My heart goes out to everyone everywhere who has suffered the injuries and the losses of friends and family members as a result of the misuse of firearms.
The unavoidable attention thrust upon us because of recent events concerning gun violence in our nation compels me to respond to some of the rhetoric being bandied about through the print and electronic mass media. At times I am at a total loss to comprehend the postulations proposed by some, supposedly intellectual, persons of political and celebrity stature as to how they perceive the issue should be handled, with a “swift and iron-clad resolution” forthcoming, if only we follow their advice. Swift and iron-clad will never be a part of the gun violence resolution equation.
For the record, let me say, that any intentional use of a firearm by one person against any other person, for other than legal self-defensive measures, is inexcusable, legally and morally.
I have recently heard remarks on the radio that someone alluded to the root of the gun violence as all a race issue. Such a comment is resoundingly without merit and simply draws attention to another obvious flaw in the speaker’s character. Gun violence in our communities, as our nation has been experiencing it of late, cannot be simplistically ascribed to one finite and blatantly subjective reason.
For the sake of reasonable thinking I would like to propose a scenario that may require some rethinking on gun issues on the part of some people, actually, a lot of people.
The scenario is as follows: Let’s say I am going to do some machining, and I’m going to manufacture a gun. It could be a pistol, a rifle, or a machine gun, all capable of shooting many rounds. Which one it will be is irrelevant.
On the first day I order all the pieces of raw, unmachined metal that will be needed to be machined to make the gun, plus the associated springs, pins, etc. On the second day I machine the frame. On the third day I machine the grips. On the fourth day I machine the barrel, the sights, and the slide. On the fifth and sixth days I machine all the inner working parts. On the seventh day I assemble all the parts and I now have an operable firearm, and I place it on a table out there in public view for everyone to see and touch and comment about.
Now, aside from any comments and concerns about all the screwballs out there who failed their potty training, or weren’t nursed by their mothers, I want you to tell me, which of those seven days did those pieces of metal, singly or assembled, become a threat to society.
If you’re really honest in your thinking, you know that day didn’t come, nor will it ever. Until someone with unjust and corrupt thinking and reasoning comes along and picks that gun up and uses it illegally, it will never be a danger to anyone. It cannot load itself, nor can it walk off that table on its own accord and create a menace to society. As seductive as it may appear to some people, it is faultless. It is an inanimate and lifeless object requiring the manipulations of human hands to be anything other than cold, machined metal.
To have picked a day from those options would be akin to picking a day in which the automakers of the world assembled a “killer” automobile. It never happened, and yet more people die in auto crashes than do people from gunshots, and no one is suggesting that automobiles be banned, nor is there a ground-swell of condemnation against hammers, or knives, or baseball bats, which are also too often the instruments of deadly violence.
When you begin what you believe to be a reasonable and logical castigation of guns, an inanimate object, you are on a “fool’s errand” and you should keep in mind that the blame for their misuse lies solely in the hands and minds of warped thinking and misguided people. The shooters are guilty as hell, not the gun. The gun is an innocent, “kidnapped and coerced,” participant in all of its misuses. The gun had no say in the matter.
It was not asked if it wanted to participate in the misuse. It did not RSVP respond to an invitation to the event. It was mute and immobile, and it is innocent of all the vilification and the perceived and emotionally induced charges against it. People are responsible for all gun violence, and only people should be held accordingly responsible.
Garet Garrett is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Another NRA infomercial disguised faux sympathy for gun victims and survivors. I'm certainly not anti-gun, but regulations on them are severely lax and the government is clearly in the pocket of the gun businesses and the domestic terror gun cult. The right wing snowflakes pretend to care about unborn fetuses, yet flagrantly disregard FULL TERM children killed in schools and other venues as a result of gun fire. Sorry, but you just can't have it both ways.
