All of the victims of the senseless killings at the SunTrust Bank were women.
In 2010, Gerardo Regalado killed four women and wounded three others at a restaurant in the Cuban district of Hialeah, Florida. The victims were killed with a 45 caliber pistol. All the victims were women. Regalado clearly targeted women, walking right by a male employee during a shooting spree that witnesses described as “mayhem.”
Florida has no monopoly on mass shootings of women. George Sodini killed three women and wounded nine others at a fitness center in Collier, Pennsylvania, in 2009. As the governor of Pennsylvania, Ed Rendell, said at the time, Sodini was mentally ill and consumed with hatred of women. Sodini should not have been able to buy a firearm, Rendell concluded.
Hialeah has had more than one mass shooting. Pedro Vargas killed six people there in 2013. Vargas started by burning $10,000 in cash in his apartment, then went out and shot three men and three women, including the apartment manager, with a 9 mm pistol.
Both Gerardo Regaldo and George Sodini killed themselves at the scene and Pedro Vargas was killed by a SWAT officer. All three of these mass shooters had Concealed Carry permits according to the Violence Policy Center. This is certainly a sign that Concealed Carry permits are being passed out too freely. It also tells us that Concealed Carry is not a solution.
The shootings at SunTrust Bank are tragic but in one sense they are unusual. Most women killed with a gun know their attacker, while Zephen Xaver was a total stranger to all of his victims.
Using 2016 statistics, the Violence Policy Center concluded that 93% of murder victims knew their attacker. In other words, a woman is 13 times more likely to be killed by a man she knows. They are talking about crimes where one woman is killed by one man here.
Interestingly enough, in some states in some years, there are no examples of a woman being killed by a stranger. In Nevada, Arkansas, Delaware and Kentucky, in 2016, for crimes where one woman was killed by one man, in 100% of the cases the woman knew her attacker.
The gun lobby pushes the idea that women can defend themselves with guns, but it doesn’t seem to be working. Using figures from the FBI Uniform Crime
Reports from 2016, only 14% of justifiable homicides involved a woman killing a man. If we focus on cases where a woman successfully defended herself against a man with a handgun, this accounts for 7% of justifiable homicides.
Lisette Johnson was shot several times by her husband, in 2009, in Virginia, in front of her two children. Her husband then killed himself. She survived, although she still has several bullets in her, after several surgeries. Today she speaks out in favor of Red Flag laws.
A Red Flag Law lets the police petition a court to take guns away from someone who poses a risk of violence to their family or the community. In some states citizens can make these petitions as well. The removal of guns is always temporary and subject to procedural protections. Florida now has a Red Flag law, passed since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
“No woman should have to fear for her life, or the lives of her children, when an abusive person legally owns a gun – particularly one in her own home.” Lisette Johnson said this in “Time” magazine. I can only agree.
Dale Gillis is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
The NRA terror cult has one purpose - to feed the gun manufacturers and to proliferate the land with more excuses for mass violence. The right wing goes on about how much they care about unborn tissue, yet care nothing about the full term kids who die in gun violence.
