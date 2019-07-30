It’s been several months since I’ve been able to travel and see my family in north Florida, and lately I’ve been dying to get out of Highlands County. The combination of this has inspired me to take a trip to north Florida and spend some time with my mother and siblings.
My family lives in Perry, a town that surprisingly many in Highlands County have heard of. For those of you who aren’t familiar with Perry, it’s a small town located in the big bend area. Perry is best known for its paper mill, which was originally named Buckeye but was later purchased by Georgia Pacific. It is also home to a Florida Cracker Homestead, and one of the largest mud-bogging events in Florida. While these might not all be things I enjoy, they are special to Perry and work to give it its rural vibrations.
Going back to visit my family in Perry requires a five-hour drive. Since I drive a coupe and travel with two large dogs, the drive is grueling. Not only is it difficult to find space for all the things we need for the trip, but it also means that I have to stop for gas frequently. By the time I make it to my mother’s house from my own, I will have gone through nearly a full tank of gas. And on top of that, I travel late at night frequently due to the fact that I work night shift often.
Nonetheless, I do enjoy taking some time away from Highlands County. Even if it’s only for a few days. There’s just something different about north Florida. The trees are taller, the land feels less developed, and it just reminds me of a more simple time.
Being in north Florida reminds me of my childhood. Since I moved away from north Florida at the age of 18, it feels like my life is divided into two chapters. The first takes place in north Florida until the age of 18, and the second takes place in central Florida from 18 until current. There’s just a certain quality about these areas that makes them distinctly different from each other.
This doesn’t mean I have a preference for either area. Both are nice in their own way. Perry is good for escaping, and kind of forgetting the world exists. While Highlands County is better for branching out, traveling, and having new experiences.
Any chance I have to visit my family in Perry is valuable to me. Unfortunately, those opportunities are not very often or long lasting. Maybe that’s just a trade off you make when you move away from your family in pursuit of your own adventure. I know that one day it will be easier for me to take time away from my life and off work to visit my family. Until then, the best thing I can do is visit as frequently as I can — whether that be every three weeks, or six months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.