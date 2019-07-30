Over the last few months, I have read and listened to far too many empty-headed comments coming from the Democrats who have been trying, since before the election in 2016, to destroy Trump. Most of what they have said is not only disgusting, it is not true. Actually, most Democrat actions since the election of Trump have illustrated well their hatred of our president and have shown very little respect for our great nation. They want to destroy Trump, and in truth, this is where they have set up camp. The fact that they have done nothing since they took over the House of Representatives proves what I say.
They have called Trump a racist when anyone who can see, read and understand reality, knows that he is the exact opposite.
They have tried to say that Trump obstructed justice and sides with the Russians, when there is no evidence to support this. As a matter of fact, Trump’s administration has been far more truthful and open about everything than any I can remember, going as far back at least to Kennedy.
They have tried to say Trump colluded with Russia when it was Hillary and the Democrats who were guilty of collusion. One ill-informed writer even said that four Democrat congresswomen were elected without Russian help, indicating first that Trump had Russian help to get elected, and secondly, “How does he know?” If this were checked out, one would quickly realize that Trump has been harder on the Russians than any other of our presidents over the past or so years.
One ill-informed writer even said that Trump hates America, when in truth, Trump has accidentally done more to help America and Americans than any recent American president has done on purpose. Unemployment has gone down to record lows. Taxes have been cut. Wages have gone up. We have withdrawn from ill-conceived and unfair trade agreements. America is now the world’s leading producer of oil. Conservative judges have been appointed, etc. There’s more, but these are enough to show a love for America and not the opposite as Democrats have claimed.
One of my major concerns is that liberals in our universities are indoctrinating our brightest students against America, when they should be teaching them the truth. Our colleges are way too liberal and our college students are far too valuable to allow them and America to be destroyed. These instructors make far too much money for their anti-American activities, but if you must pay them too much, do so, if and only if they are at least committed to our country and our way of life. If they are not, they should be fired.
Todays’ young men and women will one day be running our country, but if today’s tendencies do not stop, there might be no country left.
In my life, I have been a Democrat and a Republican. When I was much younger, there were plenty of opinions on both sides to choose from, but at least 75% or more of both parties were pro American. It was possible to disagree and still make proposals on what was best for America. Truthfully, any politician who does not put America first, is not fit for the job, but unfortunately too many of our so-called public servants, serve only themselves.
I don’t mind disagreements. As a matter of fact, they are welcome, but I do not wish to waste my time on exaggerated opinions and half truths, which is all I hear from Democrats. If America is to survive, she better wake up. As I have said so many times, it’s OK to disagree. Just have all of the facts before you open your mouth, and more importantly, make sure your position favors this great nation of ours. What I see in the present day Democrat party doesn’t bode well for the future.
I am simply saying that before one talks about, or criticizes anyone or anything, he should know all of the facts. And before he voices his opinion, he should make certain it passes one test. Does it support what is best for America? We do not need airheads like the squad, Schumer, Pelosi, Booker, Harris, Warren, etc. We do not need self centered politicians shoving off on us their lack of concern for anything but themselves. If all of these half-wits would put America ahead of themselves, we would all be better off.
We do not need Democrats or Republicans. We need Americans, working for America, doing and saying what is best for us and our country, and most of all praying for this wonderful nation, which has been and is still God’s greatest gift to the world. I believe that how much longer this nation lasts is up to us. The Bible says “Blessed is that nation whose God is the Lord.” Unfortunately, the opposite is also true. Any nation whose God is not the Lord is likely to be cursed.
God bless America.
Rev. Fredric E. Jeans, an Avon Park resident, was a pastor for 28 years, an evangelist, a supervisor in a steel mill, a college and high school instructor, and a chaplain in a nursing home. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
One charlatan embraces another. Why am I not surprised?
