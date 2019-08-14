Under a democracy we are all equal. Recently I had to have my car repaired and picked up a newspaper. When I sat down to read and wait for my car another gentleman about my age came in and asked what kind of newspaper is that ? I offered to share with him. He replied that he wasn’t interested because all the newspapers printed lies. I then offered the sports section, with the comment they didn’t lie about sports.

He said that he wasn’t interested in sports. Then I asked him if he would like the financial page. He said he didn’t have any money in the stock market and was not interested. I asked him what he read; he said he didn’t read anything. He hadn’t read a book since he was in school and they forced him to.

I told him that I had read over 600 books since I retired. Three newspapers every day and enjoyed it very much. I asked him where he got his news. He said Fox News was the only source that didn’t tell lies.

The conversation then turned to politics. He was a big fan of President Trump (I am not). We talked about the good things and the bad things. It seems what he thought was good I thought was bad.

We live in a democracy, which means his opinion is just as important as anybody else’s. I fear we can never agree on things, but he’s entitled to his opinion and I’m entitled to mine.

We have a big split in this country and the only way we will heal it is to elect a president that wants to heal instead of divide. The Bible warns of a house divided against itself will fall. I worry for the future of this country.

Jacob Goodman

Sebring

