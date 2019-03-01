In response to a recent letter to the editor re: School Board Term Limits and opting out of paying School Board members:
I am generally in favor of term limits. However there are good reasons to not have term limits on certain boards, in my opinion. The School Board is best to not have term limits. It is generally a tough, time consuming board that gets very little appreciation for the time, experience, and financial sacrifice of it members.
I have lived in Lake Placid for 50 years and been active at the local and county levels. I have found that we have been blessed to have persons to serve at all levels and often at great personal and financial sacrifice.
My daughter, Jill Compton Twist, is a great example of service and sacrifice. In her childhood, she was the only one that could understand her older brother John’s speaking, and she would translate for us. So, when she grew up she became a speech pathologist to help children with similar issues. She was an elementary school teacher to further help children. I saw her efforts in both extra time and personal expenses year after year to help her students. Jill saw where there could be improvements in school administration, so she earned her master’s degree in administration. She saw where schools could be better helped at a higher level so she ran and was elected to The School Board of Highlands County. She took a $15,000 annual pay cut to serve at that level. I see her with the same hard work, time expended, sacrifice, preparation, and participation on our School Board.
The time spent as a School Board member can be full time or as you make it.
Donna Howerton is another great example of why not to have term limits on the School Board. I have known Mrs. Howerton for over 40 years. She has served on the School Board for well over two decades. Her guidance and experience has helped our School Board in so many ways. Not the least of which has been to help keep us from repeating mistakes. She has served with many other members through the years and this has helped provide a continuity on the School Board. Serving through the years with other members has blessed us with her wealth of knowledge and many diverse ideas.
Bill Brantley, I believe, is serving his third term. I have known Bill since he was in college. With all the buildings and campuses to maintain or build, his knowledge and experience has undoubtedly saved us time and money. Bill’s children were a great motivation for him to help make our schools better. He is a great leader and is goal oriented. I have served on several boards with Bill, and can vouch once more how lucky we are to not have term limits on him. He is a successful and a very busy builder and sacrifices much time to serve on our School Board.
Jan Shoop is another great example of personal time sacrificed. In particular, she is very involved in school boards and other meetings outside of our area for new ideas or solutions. Again, on her own time.
Isaac Durrance is new to the School Board. He was an administrator at a school in Avon Park and also worked with students with disabilities. His is another example of personal and financial sacrifice to serve on the School Board. To serve on the School Board, you cannot be employed by the School Board. Hence, he had to resign from his position.
The School Board, like zoning boards, is one that experience and time served is a great asset.
Hoz Compton is a Lake Placid resident.
