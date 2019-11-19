A new plant-based option has made its way into the mainstream market once again. Some of you may remember me mentioning the Impossible burger becoming available at Burger King back in August. The most recent development in convenient plant-based eating is at Dunkin’ Donuts where they have started carrying a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich. And from what I can tell, it’s pretty popular not only in Highlands County, but across America.
The Beyond Meat company was founded in 2009 in Los Angeles by Ethan Brown. The company makes plant-based meat substitutes for chicken, beef and pork. In 2013, Beyond Meat became available to the public across the United States. Since then, Beyond Meat products have been making their way into various restaurants from small mom and pop shops to diners to upscale eateries as a staple vegan option.
Dunkin’ Donuts started carrying the Beyond Meat sausage sandwich nationwide this November. However, there was a prior test run of the product in Manhattan in August. Interestingly at the same time folks were revving up for the Impossible Burger.
After vegans, vegetarians and other plant-based eaters heard tell of this trial run, they responded in droves. Myself included. How could you see such a convenient and yummy vegan option while scrolling social media and not ask for it to be sent to your nearest Dunkin’ as well? After collecting the feedback, whoever is in charge of their nationwide rollouts decided to capitalize on the obvious demand for the product.
Along with the new sandwich, Dunkin’ Donuts has said, “This product is part of our commitment to offer our guests a wide range of menu choices to fit their individual lifestyle needs….” This is a clear sign that plant-based eating is becoming more integrated in society and even more “normalized.”
The sandwich is made up of an English muffin, egg, cheese, and the Beyond Meat sausage. This makes it a perfect option for people who are vegetarian or just interested in trying to cut back on meat for health or other related reasons. Dunkin’ Donuts says the sandwich features 10 grams of protein along with 29% less total fat, 33% less saturated fats and less sodium, cholesterol, and calories than the same sandwich made with traditional pork sausage.
As a way to promote the Beyond Meat sandwich, Dunkin’ offered a complimentary sandwich to guests in early November. Though I did set my alarm those mornings, sleep just seemed more important at the time. I have tried the Beyond Meat sandwich once. Sans the cheese and egg, it was really just an English muffin and a sausage patty. Not that I’m going to complain about that because the convenience is just so nice.
I don’t see myself buying this sandwich too often, but it does seem like a nice treat here and there. For myself, the best thing about this is watching the plant-based market grow as new options become more mainstream. Plant-based eating is definitely on the rise.
