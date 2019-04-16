The Orchid Society of Highlands County’s 13th annual show, “Orchids by the Lake,” held on March 23 and 24 was very successful and we would like to thank the more than 500 that attended, enjoyed and supported our society. We would also like to give thanks to our society members who participated and helped to insure that our efforts were successful.
Six orchid nurseries with a large variety of orchids available at reasonable prices and beautiful 80 square foot displays participated: Pelican Coast Farms of Fort Myers, Elliott Orchids of Okeechobee, Red Hawk Nursery of Alva, Quest Orchids of Miami, Ritter Tropic 1 Orchids of Kissimmee and Odom’s Orchids of Fort Pierce. Also in attendance were Green Barn Orchid Supplies of Delray Beach and Ridge Orchid Society of Lakeland.
This was an American Orchid Society judged show and seven plants were given AOS awards of merit by the 12 certified judges who participated. Our society also gave 24 trophies to individual plants that were judged best in various classes.
We would like to thank the businesses and individuals who supported our society by sponsoring these trophies: Inn on the Lakes & Chicanes Restaurant, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Waypoints Financial Inc., AdventHealth Sebring, RJB Cardiac & Physical Rehabilitation, The Tax Maestro Inc. and our society members.
Orchids are the largest group of flowering plants in nature and people are increasingly discovering that they are not the delicate plants they were once perceived to be, but are hardy, easy-to-maintain plants. If you are interested in orchids, you are invited to attend one of our meetings on the fourth Monday of each month. Our meetings are held at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. and begin at 7 p.m.
For society information, visit our website: http://orchidsocietyhighlands.org/
Orchid Society of Highlands County
I had planned to attend this event but regretfully had an unexpected death in the family. I'm glad your event was a success and I hope I will have the opportunity to attend in the future.
