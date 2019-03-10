SEBRING — Whether you’re an avid orchid grower or just love to look at these colorful, beautiful plants, you’ll get the chance to see over 1,000 of them March 23 and 24. That’s when the Orchid Society of Highlands County will be presenting its 13th annual AOS judged Orchid Show. It’s titled “Orchids by the Lake.”
The site for the show will be the Jack Stroup Civic Center, at 355 West Center Ave., on Lake Jackson, in Sebring. On Saturday, March 23 the show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then, on Sunday, March 24 it will again open at 10 a.m., but will end at 4 p.m. A donation of $4 is all it takes to stroll through the displays and vote for the ‘People’s Choice Award’ winner. Children under 12 are free.
In addition to admiring the exotic orchid displays, there will be vendors present to help you decide on just the right plant to purchase and grow at home. Growers will give you advice on caring for these conversational plants as well.
Professional judges from around Florida will analyze each plant and award trophies and ribbons in various categories to their favorites. You might even be a lucky winner yourself of one of the many door prizes that will be drawn hourly.
If you wish to enter your special orchid in the show, it must be disease and insect free and have a correct name tag. Bring your plant(s) to the Civic Center on Friday, March 22nd, before 4 p.m. For more information contact Lori Coon AT 863 414-3381, or Pete Otway AT 863 699-1575.
The Orchid Society holds its meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Stroup Civic Center, in Sebring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.