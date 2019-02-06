SEBRING — Guests and members of the Orchid Society of Highlands County met last Monday evening, Jan. 28, at the Sebring Civic Center for their annual orchid auction.
Beautiful orchids, some in pots, some mounted on wood, were auctioned off individually to the highest bidders. The plants sold for $15 to $45, and several people purchased more than one. Proceeds from the auction are used to cover expenses of the society, such as bringing in speakers for the monthly meetings. Funds also go toward a scholarship for students planning to major in horticulture or botany. Last year they raised $750 for a Lake Placid student.
Glen Shellhammer, president of the society, read the name of each plant before auctioning it off. “These plants came from two locations,” said Shellhammer. “Some of these were donated from a show in Fort Lauderdale and some came from a greenhouse business in Hawaii that was recently destroyed by volcanic activity.”
A former teacher, Shellhammer encouraged people to bid, reminding them that some of the proceeds help college-bound students.
There are over 20,000 species of orchids. Many grow in the tropics, but orchids can be found it a variety of habitats, including deserts and temperate forests. Florida has about 100 native species of orchids, including some rare and endangered species, like the Florida Ghost Orchid. Florida’s semi-tropical climate makes it good for growing many types of orchids.
Most orchids are air plants, or “epiphytes,” meaning they can grow without being rooted in the soil. Many orchids can be found growing on larger shrubs or trees. Orchids are not always the easiest plants to grow, but the reward for gentle care is beautiful, sometimes scented, and long-lasting blooms.
Fun names like “Wildcat Golden Red Star,” “Dancing Lady,” “Heaven Scent Sweet Baby,” “Mini Snowflake,” and “Twinkle ‘White Shower’” hint at the colors and shapes of the orchid flowers. The scientific names can be tongue twisters, like Epidendrum, Dactylorhiza, and Rhynchostylis.
The Orchid Society’s 13th annual orchid show “Orchids by the Lake” will be held March 23 and 24 at the Sebring Civic Center. There will be orchid displays, supplies, multiple vendors, raffles and door prizes. This show is judged by the American Orchid Society. Contact Lori Coon at 863-414-3381 for more show information.
If you would like to know more about orchids, the society is always looking to expand its membership. Meetings are held the fourth Monday of each month at the Sebring Civic Center. To learn more you can check out their website at www.orchidsocietyhighlands.org.
“It’s a fun hobby!” said Coon.
It can be habit forming too. Many of the members have been growing, and loving, orchids for decades!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.