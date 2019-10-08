BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says pass-rushing linebacker Michael Divinity and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence are expected to practice this week and "hopefully" will play Saturday night when the fifth-ranked Tigers host No. 7 Florida.
Orgeron says starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles also is expected to return to the lineup after being held out last Saturday against Utah State because of what Orgeron called a "coach's decision."
The coach says reserve offensive lineman Charles Turner also "should be ready" if needed.
Less clear is whether defensive lineman Glenn Logan, who started the Tigers' first two games, will be ready to return this weekend. Logan has missed all of LSU's past three games with an apparent lower left leg injury and Orgeron says he's expected to practice this week on a limited basis.
LSU's coach also is ruling out reserve offensive tackle Badara Traore and says it looks doubtful that defensive back Cordale Flott will be able to play. They both have undisclosed injuries.
