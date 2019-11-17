Orla J. Cox
Orla J. Cox, 61, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Nov. 1, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
She was born in Topeka, Kansas the daughter of Leroy and Patsy McCarthy. She grew up in Montana and Kansas and met the love of her life at Liberty Baptist College. She serviced with her husband from coast to coast in ministry and was a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Sebring. Orla was a committee member of the Highlands County Republican Party.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy McCarthy; mother-in-law, Louise Cox; brother, George Holm.
Orla is survived by her husband, Donny J. Cox; mother, Patsy McCarthy; sons, Jonathan L. (Andrea) Cox, Joseph D. Cox and Michael K. Cox; daughters, Bethany M. (Eric) Pownall, Jamie Elaine Cox and Lori M. Cox; grandchildren, Conner Cox, Grant Cox, Lily Cox, Nora Crabtree, Tanner Pownall, Tayden Pownall and Tori Pownall; brothers, Gary (Carrie) McCarthy, Leroy (Dee) McCarthy and Richard (Josie) Holm; sisters, Maria Boneski, Shelly Julien, Annette (Eric) Ferrell, Traci (Paul) Gehrke, Deb (David) Pusateri and Liz (John) Snelling; Father-in-law, Rev. William Oscar Cox, II (Delores).
The Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at the First Baptist Church Sebring, the family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the First Baptist Church Sebring designated to the Orla Cox Memorial Fund.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
