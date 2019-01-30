There was a recent article about the future road projects around Highlands County in the next five years. I don't drive on many of the roads mentioned, but I am familiar with some.
There was talk of resurfacing the Sebring Parkway from Scenic Drive to North Ridgewood Drive. That stretch of the Parkway seems fine to me. I think that money should go to a couple different areas. The Parkway from U.S. 27 to Scenic Drive is bad, especially around the intersection with Memorial Drive. I would also look at Lakeview Drive from Center Street to Ben Eastman Road. There are many small potholes and cracks in that road.
David Molloy
Sebring
