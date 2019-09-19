I read "Another View" in the Sept. 14, 2019 issue of Highlands News-Sun and I agree reading books and newspapers is vitally important in order to have legitimate critical thinking. In my opinion, let's toss computers into the recycle bin and smash smartphones underfoot. No, there's no app for that.
However the United States is a republic and is not a democracy. It never has been a democracy and never will be. The author of "Another View" got this wrong.
Our country's Founding Fathers had enough of monarch-controlled England and resolved to form our country's government as a republic with elected officials in order to avoid the one person tyranny found overseas at that time. George Washington himself preferred the republic concept.
When the government fears the people, you have liberty. When the people fear the government, you have tyranny.
Our country was also founded on separation of church and state. Previous theocracies weighed in heavily on our Founding Fathers' minds in making this decision.
Here's my pat on the back to all at the Highlands News-Sun; it's a great newspaper. I especially like the "Viewpoints" section. I don't always agree with all of the opinions, but it's important to have all of them there for critical thinking.
Jerry Nargelovic
Sebring
The US is a democratic republic. Someone needs to clue in Mr. Trump as he seems to have some idea in that empty head that he will become America's first monarch. He has an overactive imagination that will be his undoing.
The only overactive imagination here is yours. Give me a break with this hooha.
