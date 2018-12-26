It has been said that when an old man passes away, a library burns to the ground. No truer statement can be said of the passing of David H. Austin of Lake Placid a couple of weeks ago.
David was born in Sebring in 1930, raised in Lake Placid and, other than a stint as a medic in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict and time spent in Gainesville attending University of Florida on the G.I. Bill, has been a lifelong Highlands County resident. One of our own.
David was a titan in the wildlife conservation arena, conducting most of his work in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s on Fisheating Creek Wildlife Management Area in Glades County and the Avon Park Air Force Range in Highlands and Polk counties.
Although David did research on many species of animals in Florida including but not limited to the armadillo, the Florida panther, the Florida black bear and others, the vast majority of his work was directed at the Florida wild turkey, “Meleagris gallopovo osceola,” found only in peninsular Florida.
The research he and his partner, Dr. Lovett E. Williams Jr., did on our wonderful bird included nesting studies, brood habitat studies, the voice and vocabulary of the Florida wild turkey, poult surveys, poult survival studies and much more. Numerous volumes of research papers, books and recordings were done on turkeys over his 26 years as a biologist for the Florida Game and Fish Commission. This pair of biologists became two of the top wild turkey authorities in the country. Their works are cited and referred to even today.
In the early 1900s, wild turkey populations across our nation had dwindled down to around 30,000 birds. There was genuine fear that the species would become extinct if something wasn’t done. Rules, bag limits, season dates and the ban on market hunting began the return of the wild turkey, but the comeback was slow.
Efforts to restore the bird via captive breeding, cross breeding, repopulating with domestic birds all failed miserably.
In the 1950s, the method of “trap and transfer” of wild birds became the only successful way to reintroduce birds into areas where turkeys had been wiped out. David and his partner, although not credited with coming up with the idea of “trap and transfer,” more or less perfected it. This began the reintroduction of the wild turkey all over our state and through this success, across the nation.
So successful that today we boast a national population of over 6.5 million wild turkeys across the land. And David H. Austin was a major factor in this comeback.
The resurgence of the wild turkey across America has been touted as the most successful wildlife conservation story in the history of wildlife conservation.
Many times, a person outlives his accomplishments and over the years the mark a person makes on society and our environment are forgotten. I hope in some small way this will remind people that a true titan of conservation walked and lived among us for 88 years.
So when driving around Highlands County or Florida or anywhere in the lower 48, and you see that flock of wild turkeys by the side of the road, remember David H. Austin. Tip your hat, peek up to the heavens and say, “Thank you David, very well done.”
Austin M. Heacock is a Sebring resident and regional director for South Florida, National Wild Turkey Federation. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
