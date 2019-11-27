Taking a little poll at the office over the last couple weeks, I found that many people, including myself, claim Thanksgiving to be their favorite holiday of the year. The weather hopefully cools down just a couple degrees and that is nice. The best part is getting together with friends and family and just enjoying each other.
It’s the start of a busy time of the year with many people looking forward to short trips and the start of Christmas shopping. Hopefully, when you think of all the gatherings that you and your loved ones will be involved in, it doesn’t cause anxiety. Stress can be so very real for many people.
For people experiencing hearing loss, the extra people equate to extra noise and can be very overwhelming. Now, throw in trying to actually hear a conversation with all that noise. It is stressful and can be exhausting. Wouldn’t it be nice to carry on a conversation without asking others to repeat?
Why miss out on all the reminiscing and the memory making when a solution is so very simple?
Now is the time to be thankful for our lives and those in it. Our hearing should be viewed as the blessing that it is; it is the pathway to our health. A comprehensive hearing evaluation by a qualified hearing health care provider can reveal important information about your health. Take an hour of your life and find out if you have a hearing problem. If you have normal hearing you can always say, “I told you so!” On the other hand, if you do have a hearing loss you can make an educated decision to take control of your health. Mayo Clinic recommends annual hearing evaluations starting at the age of 50.
If you have hearing loss then it is proven that wearing hearing instruments slows down cognitive decline.
Arthritis, cardiovascular disease and hearing loss are the top three health problems of people over the age of 50. Hearing problems are the simplest of the three to fix. Why be isolated and stressed when you can be an active, happy participant. Hearing loss usually comes on slowly; it sneaks up on most of us. Usually, your spouse, kids, or friends will notice it before you acknowledge it. And that’s OK. But, once you question it, take the next step. Set up a hearing evaluation with a board certified hearing healthcare provider. Maybe you will get lucky and just have an ear full of wax. Most offices have video otoscopes to allow the patient to see what is inside of their ears. Maybe it’s not wax. One thing is for certain: Hearing is a gift and a blessing. You should protect it and utilize it to its fullest potential.
There are many styles and technology levels. Certainly there is something for everyone. Help your loved ones take the next step toward better hearing and a better life for all of you.
To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
