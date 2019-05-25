AVON PARK — Debbie Augusta, president, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Women’s Guild, and on behalf of the Guild, presented Priscilla Preece, executive director of Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, a check for $2,000 Wednesday.
The extreme need for donations to the center is dependent entirely on this type of funding, being that it is a not-for-profit medical center. Donations are needed to purchase medications, medical supplies, and offset operating expenses necessary to keep the doors open and lights on.
The mission of the center is to provide free primary and specialized medical, dental and vision care to uninsured, financially struggling families in Highlands County as an expression of God’s love through Jesus Christ. The center is at 3015 Herring Ave., Sebring, FL 33870 (across from Comcast Cable); phone, 863-471-1870.
Also, John Jeffo, executive director of the Church Service Center in Avon Park, was presented a check for $2,000 by Augusta on behalf of the Women’s Guild, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
The Church Service Center is an interchurch collaborative effort that cares for 500 families every month, representing 1,200 people in need in Avon Park. The center assists with rent and mortgage payments, with water and electric bills, and has a food pantry. The center is at 198 Rowe St. and is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday; phone, 863-452-6464.
The Women’s Guild strives to serve the needs of the parish family by supporting the work of its many ministries and to serve the surrounding community by reaching out to women and children in need through specific programs and projects.
