It’s wonderful to see our children giving back to their community.
The Hitt Family is a fantastic example of giving their lives to help educate our youth.
My wife, Judith Goodwin (who passed away three years ago), and myself moved here 31 years ago from Virginia.
After being assistant principal (at both Sebring and Avon Park high schools) I retired for a while, but continued to umpire high school and college baseball. They were the days of Ed Lynch and his radio program.
Then a teaching position became available at Woodlawn Elementary School teaching third grade.
While I was teaching third grade, both of the Hitt girls came to my classroom after school to help me doing jobs like grading papers, doing bulletin boards, as well as washing the chalk boards, until their mother was ready to leave school.
At the time, the present principal, Jon L. Spencer, was a teacher. And his wonderful reputation has started as being an excellent teacher.
Woodlawn has always had a reputation of great teachers in a hardship school where the parents were always very supportive.
For example, the kindergarten for many years put on end-of-the-year school plays (which many parts were written by my wife with the help of the music teacher, Stacy Smehyl) and all the kindergarten teachers did their part to make those plays a tremendous end of the year a “jammed pack cafeteria” of people to see their little ones do their play.
I even had the pleasure of working with Pet Steverson at Sebring High School, who was always supportive of what the administration was working on, consisting of John Freeland, principal, and his assistant, Jim Taveniere, and Donn Goodwin, the later Jim Bible and Ruth Handley. Now, that was a fun group.
I hope more of their children and possibly their families contribute to our children’s education.
We have a lot to be thankful for in a small community called Highlands County, Florida.
Thank you for letting my wife and I be part of Highlands County for 31 years.
Donn Goodwin
Sebring
Former teacher, dean, assistant principal and crossing guard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.