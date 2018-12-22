I’m reminded how the best way to see Christmas is through a child’s eyes.
Our little boy gives us his unique perspective each year.
Take holiday movies: His favorites include “The Polar Express” and “Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown,” especially the songs, which he sings back almost perfectly after hearing them only once or twice.
Who am I kidding? He’s listened to them tons of times.
Speaking of “Whos,” let’s not forget “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The original animated version is his favorite.
“What do you want to watch, Son?” we ask.
“I wanna wath da Grinth,” he says.
The Grinch has stolen Christmas at our house at least a dozen times this year, and our son sings along about how the Grinch is a “nasty-wasty skunk” best described as “stink, stank, stunk.”
We’ve caught him reciting the entire show, word for word.
As kids, my siblings and I helped each other remember lines from movies or TV.
This boy can do it all on his own.
After “Grinth,” he likes to watch “Ho’ton,” as in “Horton Hears a Who.”
It’s on the same disk, so he hears a double set of The Whos.
(I didn’t know they were still touring, did you?)
Our little boy has also learned about Frosty T. Snowman, who lives in our neighborhood, apparently.
A few blocks away, a house has inflatables of Frosty, Santa Claus, Rudolph, a puppy, penguins, elves rappelling from a helicopter and Darth Vader in a Santa hat.
“I find your lack of fruit cake disturbing.”
[Try reading that without hearing Vader’s voice.]
They stand at attention every night, lightly bobbing in the breeze. Come daybreak, those nocturnes take a nap, just like vampires, werewolves and Santa’s elves.
“Frosteeth athleep!” our son says, as we drive by.
“Well, he can’t stay out in the Florida sun,” I tell him: “He’ll melt.”
And then, we have our trees: A full-size artificial tree, and a pint-sized one, left over from my apartment days.
Last year, he helped put shiny Christmas ball ornaments on the big tree.
He did OK. He only broke about six of them.
He’s done better this year: Broken only three, but not for lack of trying.
This little boy has become a bit of an obsessive art director/set designer: He simply can’t leave the ornaments in one place.
Several times, he’s moved Santa, Frosty, or one of the shiny red, green, gold, silver or copper balls from spots over his head to right at Daddy’s shin level.
It’s a wonder with our mutual clumsiness we haven’t broken more ornaments.
If we do, we’ll just get some cheap ones next year.
Last, but not least, he wants to make sure our Christmas trees “wake up” and “go to sleep.”
Both have lights. Both get plugged in, but sometimes, our son says, the little one “doesn’t want to wake up.”
Well, I guess if our little boy doesn’t want to get up in the morning, the tree can sleep in, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.