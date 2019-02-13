SEBRING — An out-of-state fugitive charged with sexual conduct with a minor was arrested on Thursday.
Joseph Greer, 28, with felony warrants from South Carolina, was arrested by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Greer had a warrant for criminal sexual conduct with a minor; the subject did willfully and lewdly commit or attempt to commit a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under 16 years of age.
A law enforcement officer with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Fugitive Unit contacted deputies from the HCSO and informed them that Greer was in Highlands County.
The Special Operations Division conducted surveillance at a hotel in Sebring in an attempt to locate Greer, the arrest report stated. Deputies discovered Greer exiting a company vehicle and placed him under arrest, authorities say. His identification was confirmed based on his driver’s license.
Greer is in the Highlands County Jail where he will await extradition.
