SEBRING — The 5th Annual Champion for Children Cornhole Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 6. Known as the largest cornhole tournament in Central Florida, this tournament saw 53 teams participate last year. Proceeds from this tournament will support the Champion for Children Foundation and provide direct assistance to children and families in need across our community.
The Champion for Children Foundation is celebrating its 25th year of providing child abuse and neglect prevention programs, and early-intervention services throughout Highlands County. Now reaching over 4,000 children and youth every year, the Champion for Children Foundation is extremely grateful for your strong support as they assist and encourage families facing numerous risk factors, hardships, medical diagnoses, and basic health and safety needs.
Our Highlands County veterans, who selflessly served our country and now continue to selflessly serve our community, truly deserve to be thanked for their sacrifice and celebrated for their ongoing dedication. Partnering together for the benefit of our local children and betterment of our community, you are invited to support and participate in this year’s cornhole tournament fundraiser. Ultimately, you are helping serve and protect our youngest citizens, our future service men and women, and our society’s next generation of leaders.
So bring your co-workers, family and friends for a fun community gathering and some healthy competition. Please contact Bert Hinkle (863-214-7489) for more details and information, or visit the AMVETS Post 21 (863-385-0234) located at 623 US Hwy 27 S. in Sebring.
See you out on the boards April 6.
