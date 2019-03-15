SEBRING — Dr. Raoul Boughton will speak to the Highlands Audubon Society on the subject of Burrowing Owls. These Burrowing Owls are the only Owl in Florida that live underground. The Audubon Society will meet March 19 at the First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. A pot luck dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. followed by the speaker. For more information, call Dale Gillis at 863-382-4830.
