VENUS — Find out more about the iconic Florida Scrub-Jay, the only species of bird found only in Florida! The public is encouraged to attend.
Archbold Biological Station has a Florida Scrub-Jay walking tour planned for Saturday, April 6, beginning at 8 a.m. along the Station nature trails. The Florida Scrub-Jay is bold and curious and visitors may see these behaviors, as well as courtship behaviors first-hand. The scrub-jays have been studied for more than four decades at Archbold making it one of the longest running population studies of a bird in the U.S. This long-term study has revealed much about the scrub-jays living in Highlands County and elsewhere in Florida.
Join Dr. Reed Bowman, Director of the Avian Ecology Program at Archbold, on a public nature walk to learn more about the scrub-jays. Dr. Bowman has studied Florida Scrub-Jays for over 25 years. “It is the beginning of nesting season and established pairs are already nesting and new pairs are forming. It is an exciting time for scrub-jays and a great time to come observe them,” explained Bowman. “This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about a true Florida native. Florida scrub-jays are a cooperative, social bird, living in extended family groups. Hopefully while watching the jays, I will elaborate on the lives of these birds, how they survive in the harsh scrub, and how their lives parallel our own. I am looking forward to sharing some stories about the jays this Saturday.”
We will be walking along sandy trails, some of which can be a bit rough, so please come prepared with walking shoes (not sandals), sunblock, hats, and water. The walk will last approximately two hours.
Archbold Biological Station is an independent, not-for-profit research facility whose mission is to build and share the scientific knowledge needed to protect the life, lands, and waters of the heart of Florida and beyond.
Archbold Biological Station is located at 123 Main Drive, Venus, FL 33960 and is eight miles south of Lake Placid. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of SR 70 on Old SR 8. Visit us at archbold-station.org. Archbold is open to the public from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week, except when otherwise stated. The Learning Center Welcome Office is staffed by volunteers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in January through April. During business hours Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., call 863-465-2571.
