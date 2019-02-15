Role playing is an effective teaching tool. I told the Aviation class last week it is December 7th, 1941. You all are in the local recruiting office, eager to serve you country. I introduced myself as the officer in charge and began to make duty assignments. All the girls were to become nurses, the Hispanic boys were to be truck drivers/mechanics, the Black’s cooks and stewards, and the White boys pilots. You could feel the tension rise in the classroom and the pending outrage.
I asked them about their feelings and a discussion followed. In 1941 this was the way things were done. Our military at the time was following the national social norms. I then proceeded to show the movie Tuskegee Airmen, the story of the first US Army Air Corps Black fighter pilots. There are two films that chronicle the “Tuskegee Experiment”, the HBO film “Tuskegee Airmen” and the Lucas film “Red Tails”. Both are good presentations. To tell the real story of the struggle and challenges, the HBO version has the most impact.
In the HBO version cadets are on a train leaving the Chicago area headed to the south. The train stops in a deep southern town and all the Black riders as kicked out of their seats and told to go to another car at the rear of the train while their seats are taken by German prisoners of war. A dramatic statement and a precursor of things to come.
The story continues to illustrate the different treatment while still following the Air Corps training command standards. The trained cadets were seemingly on “hold” at Tuskegee until First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt came to the base and went for a flight with a cadet. She then asked the base commander “Have the cadets met the standards of flight training, and if they have, why are they still here?” Soon afterward, the cadets graduated and were sent into the war. Unfortunately, the unequal treatment continued as the Black aerial units were assigned far from the front lines and limited to ground support missions.
There were powerful congressional attitudes that were convinced that the Tuskegee Experiment should be terminated. Black aviator Col. Benjamin O. Davis who was the commander of the 332nd Fighter Group stood before a congressional sub-committee and asked only for a “fair and impartial opportunity to serve the country”. A passionate and factual presentation of the inequities the Black units faced, led to the 332nd being assigned to the front lines in Italy with new top of the line P-51 fighter aircraft.
The Tuskegee airmen expected to be in direct air to air combat with German aircraft. Instead they were assigned as escorts to protect the bomber formations. What had occurred up to this point, fighters flown by white pilots assigned to escort service were drawn off by an initial attack by German fighters, and while they were chasing the first wave of German fighters, another larger wave of German fighters came into wreak havoc on the now unprotected bomber formation. The allied losses of aircraft and 10-man crews were staggering, and they needed better cover. It was better to save 10 lives than to go chase one German fighter pilot.
When the 332nd fighter group arrived in Italy, they were told by Col. Davis that this was their opportunity to make their mark by protecting the bomber formations. They succeeded, and after an initial resistance and doubt from the white bomber pilots, the “Red Tails” were then “requested” to escort the bombing missions. The 15th Air Force led a massive successful raid on Berlin. The 332nd escorted the formation and shot down three German jet fighters, the first jet aircraft of the war. Between May 1943 and June 1945, 450 Tuskegee Airmen were awarded more than 850 medals. 66 Tuskegee Airmen died in battle. The 332nd Fighter Group never lost a single bomber to enemy action. Their record was one of the key factors that led to the armed forces being integrated by President Truman.
An airplane cannot tell the race or gender of the pilot. Either you can fly it, or you can’t. The airplane is a great equalizer. Things have changed since 1941, or have they?
Our current social climate is tense with political factions digging in and not finding common ground. Division and mistrust is building. It is time to understand we have more in common with our fellow man than not. We need to lead by example for our youth. They are watching and learning by what they see us do. We can site a historical context to make a point, but what we say and do now, will carry the day. I’ve mentioned it before, but we can all benefit from living the Rotary Four Way Test. 1. Is it the TRUTH? 2. Is it FAIR to all concerned? 3. Will it build GOOD WILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?, 4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?” It is time to be better, our youth are watching.
