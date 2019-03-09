Kudos to T. Scott Semrau’s guest column of March 5th. How accurate he was about the fatal crashes on U.S. 27. How many more people will be killed needlessly on U.S. 27 before someone takes responsibility?
Empty patrol cars sitting alongside of the road with dummies at the wheel is not traffic enforcement.
We have heard the gamut of excuses as to why there is no enforcing the speed limits on U.S. 27. Among the excuses were that people should drive at the speed of their comfort zone, we have been easy on traffic enforcement due largely to the economic turn down, we do not know which law enforcement office is responsible for speeding violations in Highlands County, and we do not have the money to enforce speeding violations on U.S. 27.
These excuses do not cut it! People are getting killed and it is a responsibility to enforce the speed limit. When the sheriff says there is no money for traffic enforcement, why did he give back $1.2 million to the county instead of using it for traffic enforcement? The money that would be generated by issuing traffic tickets is monumental.
I would venture to say that 80 percent of the people that drive on U.S. 27 are in violation of the speed limits. They drive over the speed limit, only because they know they can get away with it. There seems to be no problem in arresting drug violators and child molesters. When it comes to traffic enforcement they always have excuses.
Recently there was a horrific murder of five innocent people at our local bank. Everyone will agree that this was so needless and an outrage! Where is the compassion and outrage for people getting killed on U.S. 27? A vehicle, out of control, is a moving weapon and it will kill the same as a gun. Shouldn’t we have the same compassion and outrage for the people who are needlessly getting killed because of speeding vehicles?
In conclusion, I intend to take this to the governor's office and other officials that represent Florida. Something has to be done ASAP before another innocent life is taken!
Gail Henneman
Lake Placid
