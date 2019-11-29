SEBRING — Two years ago, the Board of County Commission adopted an official county seal.
This month, commissioners set up rules for its use, including giving the county administrator authority to approve the use of the seal by an outside agency or organization, without having to bring the request to the County Commission.
As submitted to the board, the rules would have given County Administrator Randy Vosburg or his designee 14 days to reply. It also said an application had to be sent to the county 45 days or more before the intended use of the seal.
However, commissioners reduced the lead time to two weeks, with a deadline of three business days to get back to the applicant with an answer after receiving that formal request.
Carmichael suggested that the public information officer would decide on whether or not the requested use would be permitted.
Vosburg told commissioners he and his staff were OK with that deadline.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael said, in crafting the ordinance, they tried to give a sufficient time ahead of any event to get approval.
Commissioner Jim Brooks said he thought 14 days was sufficient lead time, and Commissioner Don Elwell argued that if the intention is to avoid having to schedule the request on a meeting agenda, 45 days would have it doing just that.
“As you recall the intention behind this was so that it wouldn’t have to come before us,” Elwell said. “Forty-five days? It really could have come before us.
“And to be fair, if we make them do it 45 [days], and we’ve got 14 days to get back to them, I’ve got 30 days that nothing’s happening,” Elwell said.
Elwell suggested seven days or 14 days or 10 working days. Brooks said 10 working days is the minimum in most instances.
Brooks said, in most instances, it’s not something that has to go before legal or a similar review. The administrator, he said, would make the decision.
If anything were in question, the administrator would bring it to the board anyway, Brooks said.
Elwell said the board didn’t want to “hamstring” a situation for the “oh-no” factor where a banner has to be ordered and approval hasn’t yet been given.
He suggested that the administrator give applicants a time that works for county staff, so long as applicants know that staff needs a minimum of three working days to get back to them.
“I just think it’s easier for us not to micro-manage this too much,” Elwell said.
Commissioners then discussed whether or not the amended sections would be easy to access in the online system, which Carmichael said it should be easy to find.
“As [with] many things that we do,” Brooks said, “this simple procedure has become very....”
“Ridiculous,” said Commissioner Ron Handley, finishing his sentence.
“Ridiculous,” Brooks agreed. “The idea is to give our administrator or his designee the authority to say, ‘Yes, you can use the county [seal] on your advertising, or whatever.”
“Sometimes we just can’t get out of our own way,” Brooks added.
