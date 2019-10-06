Special to the Highlands News-Sun
FORT LAUDERDALE – The Results Companies, one of the world’s leading Customer Experience Management providers announced their expansion into Sebring, Florida.
“We are thrilled to expand our partnership and business into Sebring, Florida by expanding Results presence into a Tenured Partner Sebring Contact Center. With this expansion, Results gains a team of hardworking, dedicated associates committed to delivering great customer experiences.“This expansion is another step in our journey to create Service Excellence for our partners and employees. We have been trusted partners for over three years and it’s extremely rewarding to help an organization grow continuously in a competitive market through a unique combination of platform intelligence and human-powered solutions,” said Lori Brown, chief experience officer for the Results Companies.
“The expansion empowers our commitment with the community and joining a global organization like The Results Companies team is truly exiting. The Results Companies has provided the Sebring Contact Center the opportunity to further enhance our growth trajectory, share best practices across our business, and continue delivering an incomparable experience for our customers,” said June Bateman, director of operation in Sebring for The Results Companies”
Results, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, has continued to significantly outpace industry growth with both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. As they welcome the Sebring associates and community into their family, Results believes that this expansion will reinforce their position in the industry and present new opportunities for growth. “Over the next few months we will be adding between 75-125 new jobs in Sebring, If you would like to be part of this great company and feel you can deliver a great experience to our customers, we invite you to visit our careers page at www.theresultscompanies.com/jobs”, said Dan Fisher, vice president of Operations.
For more than 12 years, The Results Companies has served as a premier global customer experience provider for Fortune 100 and 500 companies and has uniquely designed, built and operated awardwinning call centers that have set the standard for innovative, customer-focused contact solutions. Results offers a full range of services that include customer service, acquisition, enrollment, retention, membership support services and transaction processing to outbound sales and retention campaigns.
Results’ success and proven ability to respond to our Partners’ growth has enabled the expansion of our global footprint to 30,000 employees in 38 locations in the United States, the Philippines and Latin America. The Results Companies’ expertise extends beyond call centers. Results is an expert in people, analytical technologies, and creating strategic advantages for their Partners. Visit www.theresultscompanines.com to learn more.
