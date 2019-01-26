It did not have to happen, but it did.
No longer are we known simply as a warm place to retire. No longer are we known merely as a good site to go fishing and play golf. No longer are we known solely as the location of an international speedway. This past Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, Sebring, Florida, became the latest city in our nation to be known for something else … something much, much worse.
Our community was rocked to its foundation by news that a gunman had entered a local bank and taken the lives of five innocent people. Why would anyone do such a thing? What was the reason or motivation? How could any problem ever be resolved by taking the lives of so many while leaving countless others behind to face the pain and anguish of such a senseless crime?
It did not have to happen, but it did.
Evil exists. There is no denying it. It is a part of the world in which we live. We may not always be able to explain or even comprehend the reasons for such darkness, but evil most definitely exists.
But, good also exists. It, too, is a part of the world in which we live. We may not always be able to explain or even comprehend how it can emerge in our darkest hours to comfort and strengthen us, but good most definitely can.
As God is the source of all goodness, it is important to remember that He loves and cares for each one of us and can and will help us through times of suffering like this. The psalmist wrote in Psalm 121:1-8, “I will lift up my eyes to the mountains; from where shall my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth. He will not allow your foot to slip; He who keeps you will not slumber. Behold, He who keeps Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord is your keeper; the Lord is your shade on your right hand. The sun will not smite you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord will protect you from all evil; He will keep your soul. The Lord will guard your going out and your coming in from this time forth and forever.”
Yet, although evil exists, acting upon evil is a choice, and how we react to those who choose evil is also a choice. The temptation may be great for us to fight fire with fire. In other words, it may be our quickest and easiest response to retaliate against evil with evil, but remember what the word of God teaches us in Romans 12:14-21. It reads, “Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse. Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep. Be of the same mind toward one another; do not be haughty in mind, but associate with the lowly. Do not be wise in your own estimation. Never pay back evil for evil to anyone. Respect what is right in the sight of all men. If possible, so far as it depends on you, be at peace with all men. Never take your own revenge, beloved, but leave room for the wrath of God, for it is written, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord. “But if your enemy is hungry, feed him, and if he is thirsty, give him a drink; for in so doing you will heap burning coals on his head.” Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
In the days to come, some will rejoice having escaped the tragedy that befell others in our community. Rejoice with them. Many more will weep over the five souls that were needlessly lost. Weep with them. And, regarding the young man who chose to give into evil and bring this darkness into our midst, pray for him. He, too, was created in the image of God and is loved by our Maker. Do not allow his choice to do evil to become your choice to do the same. Cast all hatred aside, leave vengeance up to God, and remember to “overcome evil with good.”
It did not have to happen, but it did.
Now, what will you do?
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.