DAYTONA BEACH — He may be a full-time IndyCar driver now, but there’s no driver with more experience in various Acura prototype sports cars than Simon Pagenaud.
It’s a fact that wasn’t lost on him in testing last week at Sebring International Raceway as he and his Acura Team Penske teammates prepared for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.
“I’ve been fortunate,” Pagenaud said. “I’ve seen every iteration of the Acura prototype since 2008. It’s been a phenomenal time with them. I’ve got a great relationship with everybody and it really helps going forward on all the tuning.”
When Team Penske landed Acura’s new IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Daytona Prototype international (DPi) program beginning with the 2018 season, Pagenaud was an obvious choice to join the team’s lineup for endurance races, and he was tabbed to share the No. 6 Acura ARX-05 DPi machine with Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron.
It’s a role he loves playing.
“For me as a third driver, it’s just jumping in and trying to get as many laps as possible and get up to speed and help my teammates be comfortable in the car,” said Pagenaud.
Heading into the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on March 16, Pagenaud and the No. 6 team will be looking to build on a sixth-place class result in last month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. Hence the reason they were working so hard last week at Sebring.
“We had the Daytona race and obviously a lot of miles under our belts,” Pagenaud said. “It was interesting to know what we needed to do going forward for the season. The team is challenging for the championship this year.
“Here in Sebring, it’s a very challenging race track. It’s going to be a very challenging race. Acura has been very strong, but as a team and a manufacturer, we’re trying to understand what could break, to fix all the reliability issues we could see, but also make the car handle the best way we can with the Acura engine and the chassis from the Team Penske car.”
We have a few weeks to wait and see what he, and his teammates, will do at the 67th running of the Sebring 12 Hours, but it is probably a good bet that No. 6 will be somewhere toward the front at the end of the race.
