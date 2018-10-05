Something changed this summer for Floridians who’ve always seen saw palmetto berries as a free-for-picking fruit.
Before July, people could legally pick the berries from their own property or from property where they had been given permission. Now they need a permit.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services put the metaphorical foot down, sort of, on free harvesting of saw palmetto berries. Starting in mid-July, those who want to harvest the berries, even on their own property, need a state-issued permit to pick, transport or sell them.
It’s a free permit, with no annual renewal fee. They just need to obtain it at least two weeks before they want to go picking, and must specify what lands they intend to harvest.
If the lands are not their own, harvesters must have written permission from the landowners.
If they go picking without state permits and permission letters in their possession, harvesters can be charged with a misdemeanor.
Penalties, aside from a fine, could include up to a year in jail. It’s meant to cut down on pickers trespassing on private property, especially state-owned property.
The fruit of this small palm tree, native to the southeastern United States, was used medicinally by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, according to the National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health, under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
This year, the Endangered Plant Advisory Council added the plant to the Agriculture department’s commercially exploited plant list: “Species native to the Florida that are subject to being removed in significant numbers from native habitats and either sold or transported for sale.”
One of the reasons given for the restriction was that the Florida black bear also eats the berries to bulk up for hibernation. Without the berries, bears might eat from residential garbage.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office put out notices in English and Spanish, and has since seen two individuals cited under the law.
Scott Dressel, Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said the two arrested so far — both Hispanic — were known to trespass to pick berries.
Places like Collier County had at least 16 people arrested by mid-August on suspicion of harvesting palmetto berries without a permit, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.
Lee County, the News-Press reported, had two such arrests per day. It had cut down on the harvest, according to buyers, but hadn’t shut down the business.
Why would anyone want these berries enough to risk jail time? They supposedly treat prostate issues.
That’s right. They allegedly lessen symptoms of prostate enlargement, which makes urination difficult for some men. Health and Human Services said it’s also supposed to help with chronic pelvic pain, decreased sex drive, migraine, hair loss and other conditions.
As with many things, studies show limited evidence that the berry helps. That doesn’t stop people from seeking this “superfood.” Given the prices of some supplements — as much as $18-$30 for a two or three month supply — it’s understandable why people want to pick the berries and sell them, or just have them as a natural supplement.
Of course, people can cultivate it on their own land, growing berries, nuts, fruits and vegetables instead of lawns.
They might as well. At least for now, it doesn’t cost anything for a permit to grow and harvest saw palmetto on your own property.
As with everything, ignorance of the law is not an excuse, so berry harvesters beware.
