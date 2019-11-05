Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring, Inc. will hold its annual business meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. The Palms of Sebring will host the event in the Kesselring Square at 725 Pine St. in Sebring.
There will be a ceremonial lighting of a Christmas tree. The meal will be prepared by Chef Mac Gentleman and his staff. A summary of the Foundation’s 2019 activities and a slate of 2020 officers and board members will be presented and approved.
The cost of the meal will be $20 and tickets are available from any Palms Foundation board member; from the Palms Foundation office at 863-314-9400, or from Jennifer Martinez at the Palms Wellness office at 863-385-0161;or by visiting the Palms Foundation website, www.thepalmsfoundation.com
