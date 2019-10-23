By The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE — The tragedy of the Parkland school massacre framed a developing political drama in Florida’s capital, as a divided legislative panel on Monday evening sided with the state’s Republican governor in removing a county sheriff accused of mishandling the response to the shooting that killed 17 people.
The mostly party line vote by Florida’s Senate Rules Committee sends the matter to the full chamber, which is expected to consider it today.
The highly charged session was a victory for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel just days after taking office in January. DeSantis faulted Israel’s handling of the Feb. 14, 2018, shootings that took the lives of 15 students and two staffers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The committee rejected the recommendation of an official the Senate had appointed to investigate the suspension. That investigator, former state Rep. Dudley Goodlette, concluded that DeSantis was wrong to remove the sheriff from his job.
“There was a case to be made, it just wasn’t made,” Goodlette told the committee.
Afterward, Israel said that if the full Senate finalizes his ouster, he will seek election for his old job.
His lawyer, Benedict Kuehne, called the proceedings “a shill” for the governor.
Israel’s allies on the panel — all Democrats — argued that removing Israel circumvented the will of the voters in Broward County.
Some relatives of those killed in the Parkland tragedy gave emotionally charged testimony to the panel.
“Even after 20 months, it is difficult to find meaning in this tragedy,” said Ryan Petty, whose 14-year-old daughter Alaina died in the massacre.
“We didn’t understand the magnitude of the failures by law enforcement. The testament to that failure is 17 dead children and teachers, 17 more with life-altering injuries — a burden we must bear forever,” Petty said.
DeSantis had promised on the campaign trail that he would remove Israel. He did so as one of his first actions after taking office, accusing the sheriff of neglect of duty and incompetence in his department’s response to the shootings.
