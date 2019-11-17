SEBRING — County officials have set a date to open the Sebring Roundabout and 4.3-mile Panther Parkway, and people on foot get first dibs.
As county officials prepare to cut the ribbon Dec. 7 on the $11 million road and roundabout project, they have invited residents and visitors to join in a fundraiser 5K Run/Walk to benefit the United Way of Central Florida.
The run will go from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 7, and will start at 1040 Memorial Drive in Avon Park, heading south to the roundabout on Memorial Drive and continuing southeast on the Parkway to the Sebring Roundabout, formerly the Sebring Parkway 90-degree turn.
Participant admission is $25.
People can sign up at run/signup.com/Race/FL/Sebring/5kOnThePantherParkway.
After the 5K run, the road will open to motorists traveling between south and east Avon Park or South Florida State College and downtown Sebring.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. said he expects to see all the striping on the four-lane road completed this week.
Work on Panther Parkway, recently renamed from “Sebring Parkway Phase 3,” has taken between 18 and 24 months, with Highlands County Road and Bridge crews racing against a Dec. 31 deadline imposed by the Florida Department of Transportation.
He said he didn’t yet know what the final cost of the entire project would be, but it has been tracking at or below budget.
Before the road officially opens, Howerton plans to open a section between Beacon Street and Manatee Road while crews bisect Manatee Road to create a frontage road on the east side of the parkway.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission, in January 2018, voted to save money and get the full four-lane road built all at once by dropping the hired contractor, Preferred Materials Inc. of Kissimmee, and having the county’s Road & Bridge Department build the road.
They had a deadline of Dec. 31, 2019 to retain $3 million of Florida Department of Transportation funds for the project, and to meet that deadline, Commissioner Ron Handley recommended in-house construction.
Prior to January 2018, the project languished for three years thanks to environmental issues: Mitigating for gopher tortoise and sand skinks, and getting drainage approved by the Southwest Water Management District.
Howerton said two years ago that Preferred Materials, for the same money, would build two-lane road 10 feet higher than the surrounding land that he found neither aesthetically pleasing or safe, given its steep shoulders.
He also said no one would use a four-mile, two-lane road with no passing zones. He wouldn’t, he said, driving to Sebring from Avon Park each day, but he would use a four-lane road.
Engineering firm Chastain-Skillman drew up a four-lane design four or five feet above surrounding land, and the Parkway is based on that.
The decision to install a roundabout at the 90-degree turn came about after both Howerton and FDOT looked at the site and determined the circle would keep traffic moving with or without power, ultimately cheaper and safer than a signalized intersection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.