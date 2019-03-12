AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panther baseball team stopped a three-game slide with a resounding 15-5 win over the Erie Community College Kats (Pennsylvania) on Sunday.
The win improved the Panthers overall season record to 9-16, after starting the season 3-10, they have played .500 ball the past twelve games.
After Erie Community College posted a run in the top of the first inning, the Panthers exploded for a two-out rally in the bottom of the second inning to score eight runs.
Hunter Martinez got things rolling, reaching on an error and after that it fell apart for the Kats. A walk to Troy DeVault and Shane Magrann was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Jakobe Smith tied the score, forcing home Martinez with a walk and Trey Fields gave the Panthers the lead, 2-1, with a single into left field that brought in DeVault.
Magrann scored when Casey Asman walked with the bases loaded to put SFSC up 3-1.
A.J. Drisdom drove in two runs with a single into centerfield as the Panther lead swelled to 5-1. Three more walks led to three more runs as SFSC held a commanding lead after two innings at 8-1.
The Kats posted two runs in the third inning and one each in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Panthers scored a run in the third and fifth innings to maintain a five-run lead, 10-5 after five innings.
Smith led off the third inning for the Panthers with a triple into right-centerfield and later scored on a passed ball.
Smith came up with a clutch hit again in the fifth inning with a double down the left-field line to drive in Magrann.
The Panthers finished the game holding the Kats scoreless the final four innings while tacking on a run in the sixth and seventh innings and three more in the eighth.
Magrann batted in a run with a single into centerfield in the sixth, Asman scored in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Morales to make the score 12-5.
The Panthers added three runs in the bottom of the eighth to make the final score 15-5, ending the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
Smith, Drisdom and Magrann each had two hits for the Panthers with Drisdom hitting one for a double and both of Smith’s were for extra bases, a double and a triple. Drisdom led the team with 3 runs batted in.
SFSC starter Ronny Hinton notched the win pitching six innings giving up five runs, three earned on seven hits.
Dylan Kelley pitched a scoreless seventh inning and Connor Gleeson nailed the door shut pitching a scoreless eighth.
The Panthers resumed their three-game Suncoast Conference series against Florida SouthWestern College on Monday night. Results were not available at press time.
South Florida finishes the three-game set in Fort Myers on Wednesday.
