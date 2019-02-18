AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers softball team split a pair a games with the Santa Fe Saints on Saturday.
South Florida held on to win the first game by a score of 6-5 but dropped the second game 10-5. With the split, the Panthers are 11-5 on the season.
“We take a lead, then go in cruise control,” said South Florida State College Head Softball Coach Carlos Falla. “Instead of putting the game away. We were able to come back in the first game, but not the second.”
In the first game, the Panthers fell behind early as the Saints scored twice in the top of the first inning, both on errors by the Panthers to take a 2-0 lead.
South Florida State College answered in the bottom of the frame with a run as Jane’a Mobley doubled in April Alvarado to make the score 2-1.
Santa Fe extended its lead back to two in the third inning courtesy of a solo home run by Emily Yakel over the left-field fence to put the Saints up 3-1.
The Panthers quickly answered again with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 4-3 lead over the Saints.
Sunni Beardon started the third inning with a single into centerfield, followed by a single by Payton Pilon into right field and a walk to Alvarado to load the bases. Beardon scored on a walk to Mobley that cut the Saints lead to one at 3-2.
Two fielder’s choices at home plate left the bases loaded for the Panthers with two outs until a double by Raylee Coleman down the left-field line scored Mobley and Amanda Crisafulli, who reached on a fielder’s choice, to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead after three innings,
The Panthers added a run in the bottom of the fourth after Kaylee Frascatore led off the inning with a double into left-centerfield and later scored on a single by Pilon to make the score 5-3.
The Saints tied the game at 5 in the top of the fifth as they scored two runs on four hits.
South Florida State College took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Pilon crushed a one-out triple over the Saints right fielder’s head and cruised into third base standing up. She later scored on a ball four passed ball to Alvarado to give the Panthers a 6-5 lead.
Panther pitcher Baylee Haggard shut the Saints down in order in the seventh inning, finishing a complete game in which the Panthers won 6-5.
South Florida State College did not fare well in the second game despite having a 3-0 lead after the first inning and a 5-2 lead after the third.
Santa Fe would score eight unanswered runs powered by four home runs, two by Yakel to give her three for the doubleheader.
The crushing blow came off the bat of Lake Placid High School graduate Dontaysha Gobourne, who hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to put the Saints up 10-5.
“We left pitches up in the strike zone,” said Falla. “They are a good hitting team with power, we can’t do that against them.”
Gobourne also pitched the final four innings to earn the victory.
For the two game set, Pilon led the Panthers with four hits and Raylee Coleman batted in five runs.
The Panthers are at Palm Beach State College on Thursday before playing again at home on Saturday against Indian River State College.
