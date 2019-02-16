AVON PARK – A six-run fourth inning helped the South Florida State College Panther baseball team stop a four-game skid with a 7-4 win over the Seminole State College Raiders on Thursday night. The win improved South Florida to 4-10 on the season.
“Ronny Hinton gave us a solid five innings to start the game,” said South Florida State College Head Baseball Coach Rick Hitt. “We have played a tough schedule to start the season but the guys are working hard and starting to come together.”
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Zeddric Burnham and Pierson Lewis reached base on back-to-back one-out walks. With both runners on the move, Casey Asman followed with a single into right field that allowed Burnham to score, putting the Panthers in the lead.
Raider starter Marvin Guzman struggled with control. A walk to the Panthers’ A.J. Drisdom followed by a three-base throwing error on a sacrifice bunt by Leeandro Alfonzo that allowed Drisdom to score to make it 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Walks to Hunter Morales and Hunter Martinez loaded the bases and meant the end of the night for Guzman.
Jakobe Smith followed with a single to drive in Alfonzo to put the Panthers up 3-0 with the bases still loaded.
Burnham got hit in the shoulder and Lewis hit into a fielder choice to second base, each producing a run to make the score 5-0. Asman capped off the scoring with a double into left-centerfield to drive in two runs to make the score 7-0.
Hinton held the Raiders scoreless for the first four innings before giving up a pair of doubles in the fifth that led to Seminole State’s first run of the game to pull the Raiders within 7-1.
With a new pitcher in the game to start the sixth inning for South Florida State College, Seminole State rallied with two outs on two hits, two walks and an error on the Panthers that led to two runs as the Raiders cut the Panther lead to 7-3 after six innings.
Seminole State added a run in the eighth inning to make the score 7-4 and missed an opportunity to either tie the game or win it in the ninth.
With runners on first and second with no outs, the Raider’s Tim Dixon crushed a ball into left-centerfield but the Seminole State baserunners got a late start on the hit waiting to see if it was going to be caught and only advanced one base.
The Panthers escaped the jam by getting the next three Raider batters out to preserve the 7-4 win.
Asman led the Panthers with two hits and three runs batted in the win while Hinton picked up the victory with five innings pitched, giving up one run on three hits and striking out three.
South Florida State College has a road game today and will be home on Monday against Southeastern University at Panther Field with a 6 p.m. start time.
