AVON PARK – The South Florida State College baseball team rallied to knock off Daytona State College by a score of 12-9 on Wednesday night at Panther Field.
The victory improved South Florida to 6-12 on the season.
“We kept pecking away,” said South Florida head coach Rick Hitt. “It was a good team win and a lot of people contributed to our success today. It was good to see. We have won three out of the last five games so we are doing somethings better and we are more consistent. We will keep plugging away. We have had our moments of not pitching well and swinging it and then not swinging it and pitching well. We are doing a little bit more of a combined effort. Defensively we play pretty sound most days.”
The Falcons jumped in front in the second inning 1-0, but the Panthers answered in the bottom of the frame as A’Darius Council drilled a two-run double to left field scoring P.J. Cimo and Mike Bessell for a 2-1 lead.
Daytona State fought back on a two-run homer to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning.
South Florida bounced back in the bottom of the inning as Zeddric Burnham hit a double to left field and advanced to third on a passed ball. Pierson Lewis hit a line drive to second that bounced off the glove of the second baseman and into right field allowing Burnham to score and Lewis to reach first safely. Cimo hit a ground-rule double and Case Hannum stepped to the plate and lined a single up the middle to plate a pair of runs. Council hit a grounder down the third-base line for a double and Hannum raced home on a passed ball to give the Panthers a 6-3 lead.
Daytona State erupted for four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 7-6 lead.
South Florida rallied once again in the bottom of the sixth as A.J. Drisdom and Council scored on a double to left-centerfield by Leeandro Alfonzo to make it 8-7 Panthers.
The Falcons tied the game with a solo homer in the top of the seventh.
The Panthers struck in the eighth inning as Drisdom scored on a Jakobe Smith sacrifice fly. The Falcons intentionally walked Burnham and Lewis drew a walk to load the bases. Cimo stepped to the plate and roped a double into right-centerfield to clear the bases for a commanding 12-8 lead.
Daytona State narrowed the deficit in the top of the ninth inning on a solo home run but the Panthers held on for the victory.
“We had a couple of good innings early and then they had a couple of key innings,” said Hitt. “We had some big knocks late. Eddie Serrano came in and does what Eddie does on the mound. He competes very well at the end of games for us. The wind was blowing and when you mess up it can be a big fly in a hurry. The guys played hard and kept grinding it out and I’m happy. We just have to keep working, come to the ball park with the right attitude and the right frame of mind. There are a lot of guys that are a joy to be around and they have good attitudes, but we just have to get everybody feeling the same way and to be confident in what they do. We have a difficult schedule and we have to play well to have success in it.”
South Florida is back in action on Saturday when the Panthers host Kalamazoo Community College (Michigan) at 1 p.m.
