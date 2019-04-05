AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers and the Polk State College Eagles each earned a win in Tuesday’s doubleheader.
South Florida won the first game 4-3, but Polk State came away with a 4-3 win in the second game.
South Florida’s record is 23-17-1 overall and 3-9 in Suncoast Conference play.
“We took too long to figure it out,” said Panthers Coach Carlos Falla. “We made some errors that cost us. We are still not making adjustments in the bats quick enough and it is costing us runs. We left too many people on base today because we swung at bad pitches. We have to do a better job at getting on top of the ball and hit line drives rather than popping up the way we have been.”
Polk State took the lead in the first game in the top of the fourth inning when former Avon Park standout Victoria Perry launched the ball over the centerfield fence for a solo homer.
The Eagles extended their lead in the top of the fifth as Destiny Breedon singled, stole second and scored on a base hit by Anizya Vargasa for a 2-0 lead.
The Panthers rallied in the bottom of the frame as Raylee Coleman doubled, Amanda Crisafulli ripped a double to left-centerfield to plate Coleman. Alvarado singled to left putting runners on first and third and Alvarado took off for second. The Eagles catcher threw to second base but Crisafulli took off for home and made it safely to tie the score at 2.
Polk answered back in the top of the sixth as Destinee Jackson smacked a solo home run to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead.
South Florida tied the game in the bottom of the sixth as Kaylee Frascatore doubled, Payton Pilon put down a sacrifice bunt advancing Frascatore to third. Hannah Eden hit a fielder’s choice ground out to shortstop to plate Frascatore to tie the score at 3.
South Florida had a flair for the dramatic in the bottom of the seventh inning as Janea Mobley roped a double and Rachel Roberts comes in to run for her. Hannah Perez singled to left field to move Roberts to third. Pilon followed with a single to right field to score Roberts to give the Panthers the 4-3 victory.
South Florida’s Shelby Young earned the win with seven innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts.
“Shelby Young did a good job,” Coach Falla said. “If you can hold a team to three runs we should be able to score four. We just have to do a little bit better offensively.”
South Florida jumped into the lead early in game two. The Panthers had runners on first and third when Perez doubled home both Crisafulli and Mobley for a 2-0 lead.
The Eagles inched closer in the top of the fourth as Polk had the bases loaded when Gonzalez hit a grounder to third and reached on an error. Krista Hoyt scored for the Eagles cutting the deficit to 2-1.
The Panthers increased their lead in the fifth as Danielle Boyd had a run-scoring single to make it 3-1.
Polk State rallied in the top of the seventh as Gonzalez reached on an error and Vargas also reached on an error. Breedon advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt. Perry hammered a double to centerfield sending home both Gonzalez and Vargas. Perry then scored on a base hit to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead.
South Florida failed to score in its last at-bat to give Polk State the split.
“It is good to be back in my hometown playing,” said former Avon Park Red Devil and Polk State’s Victoria Young. “I love it, the energy is great and my family gets to come watch me because it is home. It feels great to have my family be here. They come often to my game but this one being so close to them is awesome for them to be able to watch me do what I love to do. I think I did pretty well today compared to what I have been doing. It felt better to hit the ball and to field the ball. It felt like it came naturally today. We could have eliminated some of their runs and played better strategically but overall it went well.”
South Florida is back in action against their Suncoast Conference foes the Hillsborough Community College Hawks on Tuesday at Panther Field.
