AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers started the season off with a bang. The Panthers blanked the Palm Beach State College Panthers by a of 4-0 on Friday.
South Florida’a Shelby Young pitched a complete game and only gave up two hits, allowed two walks and struck out two.
“I enjoyed this game,” said South Florida Coach Carlos Falla. “We held them to two hits and no runs. We had eight hits and four runs. We had a little bit of bad luck when we hit line drives right at people but it was a good game. Shelby Young did a great job on the mound. April Alvarado did well at shortstop. It was everyone. It is not about an individual it is about all of us being successful after seven innings.”
Both sets of Panthers battle hard and were scoreless the first two innings. South Florida got on the board in the bottom of the third when Hannah Eden reached on an error and pinch runner Danielle Boyd came in and stole second based. Sunni Bearden hit a grounder to shortstop and a wild throw allowed Boyd to move to third base and Bearden to advance to second. Alvarado singled to left field to score Boyd to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
“I think the team came out and played really good,” said Shelby Young. “We had high energy. It was a fun game. We came out and had fun. I am really proud of how well we did. It was our first game and our first win. I loved it. I think I did really well on the mound but you can always do better. I think I hit my spots as best as I could. It worked. I think we are going to do excellent this season. I love my team and my coaches. Our coaches have taught us a lot and really prepared us for the season. As a team we want to 250 strikeouts and 13 shutouts.”
South Florida extended its lead in the bottom of the fourth as Raylee Coleman tripled and Hannah Perez hit a sacrifice fly to plate Coleman for a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Jadyn Clark hit a liner into right field for a triple and Alvarado singled to make it 3-0.
South Florida added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth as Perez sent a rope into the right-center field gap for a single and then stole second base. Payton Pilon followed suit with a base hit to score Perez for a 4-0 lead.
Young retired Palm Beach in the top of the seventh inning to seal the season-opening victory.
“The girls can compete,” said Falla. “They are going to have to stay focused. There are things that we can do well and there are also things we have a hiccup with. We just have to remain focused all seven innings.”
South Florida is back on the diamond with a road game at Lake Sumter State College on Feb. 5.
