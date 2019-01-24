The South Florida State College Panthers are gearing up for another exciting year of baseball. The Panthers have seven returning players who should blend well with the new additions to the team. South Florida will host 28 games this season and the Panthers open the season Friday afternoon against the Eastern Florida State College Titans.
“We work hard,” said Coach Rick Hitt. “We practice hard. Our effort level is mostly very good. We have a lot of new guys mixed with some returners and that combination takes some time to groom and for everyone to find their role. I like our guys and I enjoy being around them. We are going to have to go out and start playing to see what we will become.”
South Florida has a solid starting pitching staff.
“Our pitching staff is predominately new guys,” said Hitt. “We have two returning guys that are pitching. We feel like we are going to be competitive pitching but we will have to play a few games and make some decisions on roles. We have a number of guys who could possibly be starting pitchers. Ronny Hinton is our top returning right-hander from last year, Edwin Serrano is our other returning right-hander from last year, we also have Drake Kasparek, Dylan Kelley, Trey Fields and Casey Asman who are some of the guys we have been experimenting with as starters. We have not set a specific starting rotation yet. We are going to run some guys out there and see how it all plays out.”
The Panthers also have several solid relief pitchers to rely on.
“We feel very confident in some of our new guys as relief pitchers,” added Hitt. “We have Dawson Young and Pierson Lewis who is a returning position player for us but will also pitch more for us this year. We have Connor Gleeson who is a first-year player that will pitch out of the bullpen. Hunter Morales, Jack Keeler, Shane Magrann is a position guy who will also pitch for us and Tyler Tipton is a first-year guy that we hope to get back after some fall tenderness in his arm and hopefully he will be at full strength pretty soon.”
Offensively the Panthers are aggressive.
“We like to run and play contact baseball,” Hitt said. “We do have some guys with some juice in the bat but that is relative to the situation some times. Depends on who you are playing or what type of pitching so we just ask our guys to go to the plate with a specific plan, execute the offense, work hard to be tough hitters and to understand the strike zone. All the things you ask for the guys to be successful and at the end of the day try to win the process of each inning. We work hard in some of those areas but we feel confident that we will be a club that can do things offensively. We are just not sure how extensive yet. We have some guys that can show some pop but we don’t have that guy that steps to the plate and hits a home run every time.”
South Florida’s opening day is Friday and the Panthers will host the Eastern Florida Titans at 2 p.m.
“There is still a lot of unknown about our team as we start live play,” Hitt said. “We are looking forward to opening day on Friday against Eastern Florida and they are a very good program. We will face the defending back-to-back champions Saturday in Chipola at Chipola College. We will get a good test of who we are right out of the gate.”
